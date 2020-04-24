Browns' Jedrick Wills: Headed to Cleveland at 10th overall
The Browns selected Wills in the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft, 10th overall.
Wills (6-foot-4, 312 pounds) is an undersized tackle, but he makes up for it with his plus athleticism and standout skill set. Jack Conklin is expected to start at right tackle for the Browns, which would mean Wills will move to the left side after playing right tackle at Alabama. With standout workout numbers (5.05-second 40, 34.5-inch vertical), Wills proved he has the athletic tools necessary to project well in Kevin Stefanski's zone-heavy scheme. The Browns are likely set at tackle for at least the next three years.
