Wills was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list Thursday, Nate Ulrich of the Akron Beacon Journal reports.
Wills is considered a close contact due to a charity event that took place Tuesday. If he continues to test negative, the rookie out of Alabama will be available to start at left tackle in Sunday's game against the Jets.
