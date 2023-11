Wills (knee) was placed on injured reserve Tuesday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Wills was able to the Browns' Week 9 contest after dealing with a knee issue earlier in the game, but he was later carted off the field with a second knee injury after getting rolled up on by Kareem Hunt. James Hudson projects to step into Wills' spot on Cleveland's offensive line, and the team will be without both of their starting tackles going forwards.