Wills is making progress in his transition from right to left tackle, Marla Ridenour of the Akron Beacon Journal reports.

Wills, the 10th-overall pick in the 2020 draft, was a right tackle at the University of Alabama, but the Browns drafted him to play left tackle. "He started out a little slow early on just getting the tempo and the timing of the pass rushes, but he's getting better every day," offensive coordinator Alex Van Pelt said of Wills. "That's what we're looking for is for that arrow to continue to trend up. We knew we were going to have some growing pains moving him from right to left, but at the same point we know he has the ability to get it done." Wells is getting top-notch preparation in practice, lining up against defensive ends Olivier Vernon and Myles Garrett. That has given Wells experience against top pass-rushers and knowledge of how to combat certain moves.