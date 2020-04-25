Browns' Jedrick Wills: Moving to left tackle
Wills will transition to left tackle for the Browns. Cleveland drafted Wills in the first round (10th overall) in the 2020 draft.
The Browns are going all in to improve the offensive line, which started when they signed free agent right tackle Jack Conklin. They continued to address the unit in the draft by selecting Wills, who played right tackle for the University of Alabama, where he protected the blindside of left-handed quarterback Tua Tagovailoa. Both Cleveland general manager Andrew Berry and head coach Kevin Stefanski expressed confidence in Wills' athletic ability, footwork and pass-protection skills to move to the other end of the line, where he will protect right-handed quarterback Baker Mayfield.
