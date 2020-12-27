The Browns ruled Wills out for Sunday's game against the Jets due to an illness.

Though Cleveland activated the rookie first-round pick from the reserve/COVID-19 list Saturday, the offensive tackle apparently isn't yet fit to play. On a fortunate note, Mary Kay Cabot of The Cleveland Plain Dealer relays that the illness Wills is dealing with isn't related to COVID-19, leaving the Browns optimistic he won't miss much time beyond Sunday's game. Even so, Wills' absence is yet another hit to a Browns offense that already had four receivers ruled out for Week 16 a day earlier due to COVID-19 protocols. Kendall Lamm is slated to start at left tackle in Wills' stead.