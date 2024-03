The Browns converted Wills' fifth-year option Friday, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.

The 2020 first-round pick missed over half of the Browns' 2023 campaign with a knee issue, but the team has still decided to pick up his fifth-year option. Wills has started all 53 games he's appeared in for Cleveland since entering the league, so he's expected to retain that starting role in 2024 (barring any injury setbacks). This move also clears roughly $10.44 million in cap space for the Browns.