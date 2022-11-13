Browns coach Kevin Stefanski said postgame that Wills was unable to finish Sunday's 39-17 loss to the Dolphins with an unspecified injury, Zac Jackson of The Athletic reports.

Wills was replaced by James Hudson late in Sunday's contest, though Stefanski said he was unsure about the extent of the starting left tackle's injury. As the No. 10 overall pick of the 2020 NFL Draft, Wills has been a stalwart on the Browns' banged-up offensive line this season, so it will be worth monitoring his status heading into next Sunday's game against the Bills.