The Browns placed Wills (knee) on injured reserve Saturday, Mary Kay Cabot of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.

Wills had been sidelined for the Browns' last three games due to a knee injury, and he had already been ruled out for Sunday's contest against the Steelers. Wills will now be forced to miss at least the next games, so he could be activated off IR ahead of the Browns' regular-season finale against the Ravens on Sunday, Jan. 5. Germain Ifedi will remain as the Browns' starting left tackle due to Wills' absence.