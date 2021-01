Wills (ankle) is questionable to return to Sunday's AFC divisional-round matchup against the Browns, Mary Kay Cabot of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.

Wills limped off the field after injuring himself during the first quarter of Sunday's game. While it is unclear whether the 22-year-old will return to the matchup, Kendall Lamm and Jack Conklin will likely continue tackle duties if he's unable to rejoin the team.