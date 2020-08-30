Cleveland head coach Kevin Stefanski is committed to starting Wills at left tackle for the season opener against the Ravens, Marla Ridenour of the Akron-Beacon Journal reports.

Stefanski reinforced his decision to transition Wills from the right side to the left despite what has been a difficult transition. Offensive line coach Bill Callahan alluded to the difficulty when he said "rookies across the league are behind the curve" because the virtual offseason training program and the cancellation of preseason games due to the pandemic.