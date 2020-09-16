Wills (shin) is officially listed as questionable for Thursday's game against Cincinnati, Nate Ulrich of the Akron Beacon Journal reports.

Wills suffered the injury in Sunday's game against the Ravens and failed to return in the second half. The X-ray's on the Alabama product's knee returned negative, however, there's real doubt on his status for Thursday. JC Tretter (knee), Jack Conklin (ankle/finger) and Jedrick Wills (shin) are all dealing with injury as well, so it's unclear how the offensive line will look for Thursday's contest.