Wills (knee) has been ruled out for the remainder of Sunday's game against the Cardinals, Mary Kay Cabot of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.

Wills suffered a knee injury in the first half of the game but ultimately returned to start the second half. However, the Alabama product suffered a second knee injury and needed to be carted off the field while wearing an air cast after being rolled up on by Kareem Hunt. James Hudson should return to filling in for Wills at left tackle.