Wills (knee) underwent season-ending arthroscopic surgery on Tuesday, Jordan Schultz of BleacherReport.com reports.

Wills was placed on injured reserve back in November after suffering a high-grade MCL sprain, a low-grade PCL sprain and bone bruises Week 9, and it's now confirmed that he will remain on IR for the duration of the 2023 campaign. Cleveland's offensive line already lost fellow starting tackle Jack Conklin (knee) back in Week 1, while rookie replacement Dawand Jones (knee) just suffered a season-ending injury of his own during Sunday's win over the Jaguars.