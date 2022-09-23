Wills (ankle) is set to undergo an MRI Friday, Zac Jackson of The Athletic reports.
Wills was temporarily forced to exit after getting rolled up on his left ankle during the second half of Thursday's win over Pittsburgh, per Nate Ulrich of the Akron Beacon Journal. However, the third-year left tackle was able to return later on, and he said postgame that he had "just a little sprain." Nevertheless, the results of Friday's MRI should provide more clarity on Wills' health status moving forward.
