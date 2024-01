Driskel will start Sunday's game against the Bengals, Jake Trotter of ESPN.com reports.

Given that the Browns are locked into the No. 5 playoff seed in the AFC, veteran starter Joe Flacco is slated to be rested in Week 18. As a result, Driskel will get the nod in Sunday's regular-season finale and will be backed up by PJ Walker. Driskel thus represents a fantasy lineup option for those scrambling for Week 18 QB help or who are inclined to take a chance on him in DFS formats this weekend.