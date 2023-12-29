The Browns signed Driskel to their active roster from the Cardinals' practice squad Friday, Mary Kay Cabot of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.

With Deshaun Watson (shoulder) and Dorian Thompson-Robinson (hip) both likely out for the rest of the season, Cleveland saw fit to add some depth at quarterback ahead of the postseason. Over twenty passes with Houston last year, Driskel averaged a dismal 5.4 yards per attempt. It should be noted that the Texans also used Driskel as a gadget player who had 20 rush attempts in 2022. The Broncos before the Texans used Driskel in a similar fashion, not unlike how the Browns used Thompson-Robinson since Joe Flacco assumed the starting role.