Driskel completed 13 of 26 passes for 166 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions in Sunday's 31-14 loss to the Bengals. He added 33 yards on seven rushing attempts.

Driskel struggled in his spot start with Joe Flacco resting, as his two interceptions helped the Bengals build a 31-0 lead. The journeyman quarterback salvaged his stat line with fourth-quarter touchdowns of 31 yards and 24 yards to David Bell. Flacco will start in the wild-card round against the Texans, and while the backup job was up in the air between Driskel and PJ Walker heading into the regular-season finale, Driskel likely lost that competition with Sunday's poor performance.