Driskel will be the Browns' backup quarterback for Saturday's game at Houston, Jake Trotter of ESPN.com reports.

Driskel had an uninspiring performance in Sunday's 31-14 loss at Cincinnati, recording just 166 passing yards, but he apparently has shown enough to get the nod for the primary backup job over PJ Walker. Joe Flacco has played relatively well as of late, so it would likely take him getting hurt for Driskel to see the field in the wild-card round.