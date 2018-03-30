Browns' Jeff Janis: Signs with Browns
Janis signed with the Browns on Friday.
A 2014 seventh-round pick, Janis primarily played on special teams during his four seasons in Green Bay, though he's best known for a 145-yard, two-touchdown performance in the divisional round of the 2015 playoffs, highlighted by a Hail Mary that sent the game to overtime. He never got a chance to build on that huge game, falling back to the bottom of the depth chart when the Green Bay receiving corps returned to health the following season. Assuming he sticks on the roster, Janis likely will make his mark in Cleveland on special teams, as the Browns appear set at wide receiver with the trio of Josh Gordon, Jarvis Landry and Corey Coleman.
