The Browns ruled out Owusu-Koramoah (neck) for Sunday's game against the Steelers, Kelsey Russo of the Browns' official site reports.

Owusu-Koramoah is eligible to return from injured reserve this week, but coach Kevin Stefanski has already ruled the linebacker out versus Pittsburgh. Jordan Hicks, Mohamoud Diabate and Devin Bush handled linebacker duties for Cleveland on Monday night against Denver.