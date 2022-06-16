Owusu-Koramoah was one of Cleveland's three starting linebackers during team sessions in minicamp this past week, Zac Jackson of The Athletic reports.

Owusu-Koramoah struggled with numerous injuries during his rookie season in 2021 and suffered a leg injury in the Browns' Week 18 win over the Bengals. The second-round pick appears back to full health this offseason, though, given his consistent participation with the first-team defense. Owusu-Koramoah will look to improve upon his impressive -- albeit limited -- rookie season, in which totaled 76 tackles, 1.5 sacks and four passes defended over 14 games with 10 starts as Cleveland's WILL linebacker.