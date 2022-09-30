Owusu-Koramoah doesn't have an injury designation for Sunday's matchup against Atlanta, Mary Kay Cabot of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.

Owusu-Koramoah didn't practice Wednesday and logged limited sessions Thursday and Friday due to a groin injury he picked up during the team's Week 3 win over the Steelers on Thursday Night Football. However, he'll still be available for Week 4. The second-year linebacker has 14 tackles and one forced fumble through the first three games of the 2022 season.