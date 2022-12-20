Owusu-Karamoah (foot) will determine over the next few weeks whether he needs surgery to address his mid-foot sprain, May Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com reports.
Owusu-Karamoah is already on injured reserve due to the injury, so he won't be returning this season either way. Another update will surface if the linebacker opts for surgery.
