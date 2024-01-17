Owusu-Koramoah recorded nine tackles, including four for a loss, in last Saturday's 45-14 wild-card playoff loss to Houston.
Owusu-Koramoah's third NFL season was his best, as he responded to new defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz. The linebacker led the Browns in tackles (101), including a team-high 20 for a loss and 3.5 sacks. Coming off an impressive season, Owusu-Koramoah enters the final year of a four-year rookie deal and will be the face of the linebacking corps.
More News
-
Browns' Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah: Records 11 stops in Week 17 win•
-
Browns' Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah: Notches interception in Week 16 win•
-
Browns' Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah: Makes fourth-quarter plays•
-
Browns' Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah: Leading tackler in loss•
-
Browns' Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah: Logs seven tackles in win•
-
Browns' Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah: Makes plays in win•