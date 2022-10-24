Owusu-Koramoah had six tackles, two passes defensed and forced a fumble in Sunday's 23-20 loss to the Ravens.

The Ravens were driving late in the fourth quarter to salt away that game, but Owusu-Koramoah forced a Justice Smith fumble at the Browns' 16-yard line, giving Cleveland a chance to tie or win. The Browns eventually had a 60-yard field-goal attempt blocked. The second-year linebacker has 39 tackles, three passes defensed and two forced fumbles through seven games.