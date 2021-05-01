The Browns selected Owusu-Koramoah in the second round of the 2021 NFL Draft, 52nd overall.

Owusu-Koramoah was generally projected as a first-round talent, so to land him at the 52nd pick could prove a steal for the Browns. Owusu-Koramoah (6-foot-2, 221 pounds) is undersized for a linebacker, but he was the leading contributor toward a strong Notre Dame run defense, and there are plenty of lighter NFL linebackers that have established a blueprint for how Owusu-Koramoah can fit as a starter, even with a smaller frame. The highly versatile defender will also give the Browns the ability to run some three-safety formations.