Owusu-Koramoah had a heart problem surface late in the draft process, causing him to fall out of the first round, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Owusu-Koramoah was expected by many to be selected in the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft, but according to Schefter, a heart issue scared off a number of teams. The linebacker has since been cleared by doctors, but this will be something to monitor moving forward.