Owusu-Koramoah (quadriceps) was ruled questionable to return to Thursday's game against the Steelers, Nate Ulrich of the Akron Beacon Journal reports.

Owusu-Koramoah was seen heading to the locker room after exiting during the second half against Pittsburgh, per Mary Kay Cabot of The Cleveland Plain Dealer. With the second-year linebacker temporarily sidelined, Cleveland will likely turn to Tony Fields and Jacob Phillips to step up after Anthony Walker (lower leg) was ruled out for the remainder of Thursday's game.