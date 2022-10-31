Owusu-Koramoah (knee) is inactive for Monday's matchup against the Bengals, Zac Jackson of The Athletic reports.
After failing to practice during Week 8 prep, Owusu-Koramoah will miss his first game of the season due to a knee injury. In his absence, Tony Fields and Jordan Kunaszyk are candidates for increased roles, though the Browns also elevated Dakota Allen from their practice squad for Monday's primetime matchup.
