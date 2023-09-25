Owusu-Koramoah recorded six tackles (four solo) in Sunday's 27-3 win versus Tennessee.
In a game where the Titans possessed the ball for less than 22 minutes, Owusu-Koramoah made the most of his meager opportunities to defend the run in Week 3. He should see many more such opportunities when Cleveland hosts Baltimore in Week 4.
