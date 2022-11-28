Owusu-Koramoah recorded a team-high eight tackles and one for a loss in Sunday's 23-17 overtime win over the Buccaneers in Week 12.

That's 20 stops over the last two weeks after Owusu-Koramoah missed two games due to a knee injury. The second-year linebacker played a season-high 66 of 69 snaps and helped plug the leaks in the rush defense, which has faltered several times this season.