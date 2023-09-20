Owusu-Koramoah logged four tackles (four solo) in Cleveland's 26-22 loss to the Steelers on Monday.

While Owusu-Koramoah's four tackles were the third most on the team, he has now only recorded seven tackles through the team's first two contests. The 23-year-old also saw his playing drop, playing 33 snaps after leading the team with 41 Week 1.