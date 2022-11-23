Owusu-Koramoah recorded 12 tackles (seven solo) in Sunday's 31-23 loss to the Bills.
Owusu-Koramoah's 12 stops this past weekend is his first double-digit tackling effort of the 2022-23 campaign, and he ended just one stop shy of matching his career high he set back in Week 12 of last year. The 23-year-old also played his highest snap total (60) in any one game this season versus Buffalo despite having missed Cleveland's last two games due to a knee injury. Owusu-Koramoah will now aim to keep momentum churning when the team hosts Tampa Bay on Sunday.
