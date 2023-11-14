Owusu-Koramoah registered seven tackles (four solo), including half a sack, and a pass deflection in Cleveland's 33-31 win versus the Ravens on Sunday.

Owusu-Koramoah had another solid outing as he finished second on the team in tackles. The 2021 second-round pick is having the most productive start to a season of his career and is currently on pace to set new highs in both tackles and sacks.