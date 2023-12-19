Owusu-Koramoah recorded six tackles (all solo), one sack, two tackles for loss, one interception and two passes defensed in Sunday's 20-17 win over Chicago in Week 15.

Owusu-Koramoah came up big on successive plays in the fourth quarter that enabled Cleveland to tie the game. He sacked Justin Fields for an 11-yard loss then took down Roschon Johnson in open space to prevent a first down and forced Chicago to punt. Six plays later, Joe Flacco connected with Amari Cooper for a 51-yard touchdown. The Notre Dame grad has earned more playing time over the course of the season. Through the first 10 games, he averaged 38 snaps per game but is up to 62 per game over the last four weeks. Owusu-Koramoah leads the team with 84 tackles and has a career-high 3.5 sacks.