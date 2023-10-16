Owusu-Koramoah recorded five tackles, three tackles for a loss, a sack, two quarterback hits and one pass defensed in Sunday's 19-17 win over the 49ers.

Owusu-Koramoah registered his first sack of the season in the third quarter, which led to a Cleveland possession that ended in a field goal. Of the many big plays he made, the most impactful may have after the Browns had turned the ball over, giving San Francisco a short field from Cleveland's 26-yard line. The 49ers, who had just taken a 7-0 lead, called for a short pass to Christian McCaffrey, which was snuffed out by Owusu-Koramoah. He dropped the running back for an eight-yard loss. San Francisco eventually missed a field-goal attempt, and the Browns avoided falling behind by two scores.