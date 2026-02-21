Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com reports that it is unlikely that Owusu-Koramoah will play in the NFL again due to a neck injury he sustained in October of 2024.

Owusu-Koramoah sustained a serious neck injury that season while attempting to tackle running back Derrick Henry, which resulted in the former being carted off the field. Owusu-Koramoah was sidelined for the entire 2025 season, and it appears as though the injury will prevent the 2021 second-rounder from playing another NFL snap. If that is the case, he would end his NFL career with 308 total tackles, including 8.0 sacks, 17 pass defenses (three interceptions) and six forced fumbles across 49 regular-season games, along with a Pro Bowl selection in 2023.