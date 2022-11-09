Owusu-Koramoah (knee) was unavailable for Wednesday's practice, Scott Petrak of the Elyria Chronicle-Telegram reports.
Owusu-Koramoah was inactive for the Browns' last contest in Week 8 versus the Bengals while nursing a knee injury he suffered the week prior against Baltimore. The linebacker remains hobbled by the injury now in Week 10 following Cleveland's bye week and can be considered questionable to play in Sunday's game against the Dolphins. If he's unable to go, Jordan Kunaszyk will likely see a slight uptick in usage once again.
More News
-
Browns' Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah: Not on field Monday•
-
Browns' Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah: Inactive for Monday Night Football•
-
Browns' Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah: Questionable for Monday•
-
Browns' Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah: Misses second straight practice•
-
Browns' Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah: Gives Browns hope•
-
Browns' Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah: Totals seven tackles in Week 4•