Owusu-Koramoah (knee) didn't practice Friday, Mary Kay Cabot of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.
Owusu-Koramoah didn't practice Thursday or Friday due to a knee injury and will have only one more opportunity to practice before the Browns need to make a decision on his status for Monday's matchup against the Bengals. The second-year linebacker has played a key role for Cleveland's defense so far this season, so his potential absence would be a significant blow for a matchup against Joe Burrow.
More News
-
Browns' Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah: Gives Browns hope•
-
Browns' Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah: Totals seven tackles in Week 4•
-
Browns' Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah: Cleared for Week 4•
-
Browns' Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah: Progresses to limited practice•
-
Browns' Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah: Set for MRI on Friday•
-
Browns' Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah: Hurts quad Thursday•