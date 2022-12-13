Owusu-Koramoah (foot) was placed on injured reserve Tuesday, Anthony Poisal of the Browns' official site reports.

Owusu-Koramoah suffered the injury in Sunday's loss to the Bengals and will now be out for the remainder of the season. Scott Petrak of the Elyria Chronicle-Telegram also reports that according to head coach Kevin Stefanski, the team is still trying to determine if Owusu-Koramoah needs surgery on his injured foot.