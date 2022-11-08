Owusu-Koramoah (knee) was not on the field for Monday's workout, Chris Easterling of the Akron Beacon Journal reports.

Owusu-Koramoah missed the Browns' win over the Bengals in Week 8 before the bye due to a knee injury suffered in Week 7's loss to the Ravens. Cleveland head coach Kevin Stefanski was noncommittal when asked about the linebacker's availability for Sunday's meeting with the Dolphins.

More News