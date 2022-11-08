Owusu-Koramoah (knee) was not on the field for Monday's workout, Chris Easterling of the Akron Beacon Journal reports.

Owusu-Koramoah missed the Browns' win over the Bengals in Week 8 before the bye due to a knee injury suffered in Week 7's loss to the Ravens. Cleveland head coach Kevin Stefanski was noncommittal when asked about the linebacker's availability for Sunday's meeting with the Dolphins.