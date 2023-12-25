Owusu-Koramoah registered six tackles (five solo) and an interception against Houston in Sunday's 36-22 victory.

Owusu-Koramoah tied for second on Cleveland in stops in the win, and he's now tallied at least six tackles in seven straight contests. He also shut down a Houston drive near the end of the second half with a pickoff of a Case Keenum pass intended for tight end Dalton Schultz. It was the second interception of Owusu-Koramoah's career -- the other came last week versus Chicago.