Owusu-Koramoah (groin) logged a limited practice Thursday, Scott Petrak of the Elyria Chronicle-Telegram reports.
Owusu-Koramoah picked up the injury in last Thursday's win over the Steelers. He underwent an MRI on Friday, but nothing too significant must have been found. After sitting out practice Wednesday, the second-year pro returned to the field Thursday, sending him in a positive direction toward the weekend. However, he does still remain questionable for Sunday against the Falcons.
