Owusu-Koramoah (knee) is listed as questionable ahead of Monday's game versus Cincinnati, Anthony Poisal of the team's official site reports.

After missing multiple practices this week, it looks like Owusu-Koramoah is at serious risk of missing his first game of the 2022 season Monday. If the 2021 second-rounder is unable to go, Jordan Kunaszyk could be forced into a significant role alongside Sione Takitaki and Deion Jones.