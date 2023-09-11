Owusu-Koramoah recorded three tackles in Sunday's 24-3 win versus the Bengals.

Though it was a great day for his team, it was a disappointing one for Owusu-Koramoah, who had his fair share of opportunities as he led Cleveland linebackers in snaps (42). He'll look to bounce back at Pittsburgh in Week 2 against a Steelers team that looked dreadful offensively in its 30-7 loss versus the 49ers on Sunday.