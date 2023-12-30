Owusu-Koramoah tallied 11 tackles (seven solo), including two for loss, against the Jets in a 37-20 win on Thursday Night Football.
Owusu-Koramoah ranked second on Cleveland in stops in the victory, recording his second double-digit tackle performance of the campaign. The third-year pro played all but two of the Browns' defensive snaps in the contest, and he hasn't missed a game this season. Owusu-Koramoah has tallied a career-best 101 tackles (72 solo), including 3.5 sacks, along with two interceptions and a forced fumble on the campaign.
