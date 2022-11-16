Owusu-Koramoah (knee) was a full participant in the Browns' practice Wednesday, Mary Kay Cabot of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.
Owusu-Koramoah was sidelined for the Browns' last two games with a knee injury, though he appears to have finally worked past this issue, as he logged his first full practice since Week 7. The second-year linebacker collected 39 tackles, three passes defended and two forced fumbles over the first seven games of the season, and he should reprise a prominent role against the Bills on Sunday.
