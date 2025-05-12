The Browns placed Owusu-Koramoah (neck) on the Reserve/Physically Unable to to Perform list Monday.

The 2021 second-round pick from Notre Dame missed the Browns' final nine games in 2024 due to a neck injury, and it now appears he'll miss all of 2025 as he continues to recover. Owusu-Koramoah has been one of Cleveland's most impactful defenders over the past two seasons, recording 162 total tackles, including 6.5 sacks, nine passes defended and two forced fumbles across 24 regular-season games. With the 25-year-old expected to be sidelined for the entire season, 2019 first-round pick Devin Bush is projected to step in and serve as one of the Browns' top insider linebackers.