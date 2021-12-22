Owusu-Koramoah had five tackles, half a sack, and forced a fumble in Monday's 16-14 loss to the Raiders.

The Browns' offense stumbled through the first 33 minutes of Monday's contest, but it got a jolt midway through the third quarter. That's when Owusu-Koramoah stripped the ball from Derek Carr, and teammate Porter Gustin recovered it at the Las Vegas 47-yard line. The offense immediately went to work, riding Nick Chubb to Cleveland's first score. The rookie linebacker out of Notre Dame has 61 tackles, 1.5 sacks, four passes defensed and two forced fumbles over 11 games.